Sharwanand shares PHOTOS from the launch of his next film Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu with Rashmika Mandanna

Sharwanand shared photos from the launch event of his next film Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu on his Twitter account. The film is helmed by director Kishore Tirumala.
The popular actor Sharwanand shared wonderful photos from the launch event of his next film which is titled Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu. This film will feature the sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna as the film's female lead. The film is helmed by ace director Kishore Tirumala. The upcoming film is backed by SLV Cinemas. The actor shared a post on his Twitter account. The Jaanu actor wrote in his social media post, "My next film is titled  #AadaallooMeekuJohaarlu to be directed by Kishore Tirumala and co-starring @iamRashmika Produced by @SLVCinemasOffl More Details Soon."

The stunning actress Rashmika Mandanna will feature as the female lead in the upcoming film, Sulthan. This film will feature the Kaithi actor Karthi in the lead. The makers of Sulthan recently released the first look poster of the much awaited drama. The first look poster of the Karthi starrer sees the lead actor in a very intense role. The well known actor from the southern film industry, Sharwanand featured alongside stunner Samantha Akkineni in the film called Jaanu. The film was a remake of the blockbuster film 96.

Check out the photos

The film 96 had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The film with Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead, did not create any magic on the silver screen. The fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from the film Jaanu. But, the film did not live up to the expectations. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna featured in super hit films like Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

