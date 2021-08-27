Sharwanand & Siddharth's bilingual film Maha Samudram gets a theatrical release date for October

Sharwanand and Siddharth's bilingual film Maha Samudram is one of the most awaited upcoming multistarrer, directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame. Today, the makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce the official release date of the film. Maha Samudram will be released in theatres worldwide on October 14, 2021.

The new poster which was released along with the announcement looks intense as it shows Sharwanand and Siddharth pointing guns at each other with rage and anger in their eyes. Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen in the background amid the waves at the beach. Take a look at the new poster here:

Maha Samudram went on floors in December 2020 and wrapped up the entire shoot in July. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on August 19, 2021, but has been postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus lockdown.

Maha Samudram is an upcoming multi starrer based on themes of love, action and drama. The film marks the comeback of Siddharth after 8 years as he was last seen in the 2013 film Jabardasth. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel are the leading ladies of the film. Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh will be seen in pivotal roles. The music is by Chaitan Bharadwaj and the cinematography is by Raj Thota.

Maha Samudram is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments and will be released in Telugu and Tamil.