She is a hero: Shruti Haasan's latest song celebrates empathy, elegance, and fortitude of every woman

Shruti Haasan is a woman of many talents. Apart from being a marvelous singer, she has also been blessed with a tremendous voice, that can melt any heart. Today, her new song, She is a Hero, will be reaching music lovers and giving a glimpse of the soulful number, the Salaar actress dropped a video on Twitter. In the clip, the diva can be seen looking her best in a goth look. Some young girls also accompany her in the song.

Sharing a sneak peek of the track, Shruti Haasan tweeted, "She is a Hero is our ode to powerful stories of women all across the globe who go above and beyond in everything they do, regardless of the domain, with a empathy, elegance and fortitude. So excited for this song to be your tonight !!! #sheisahero."