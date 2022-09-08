She is a hero: Shruti Haasan's latest song celebrates empathy, elegance, and fortitude of every woman
Shruti Haasan is a woman of many talents. Apart from being a marvelous singer, she has also been blessed with a tremendous voice, that can melt any heart. Today, her new song, She is a Hero, will be reaching music lovers and giving a glimpse of the soulful number, the Salaar actress dropped a video on Twitter. In the clip, the diva can be seen looking her best in a goth look. Some young girls also accompany her in the song.
Sharing a sneak peek of the track, Shruti Haasan tweeted, "She is a Hero is our ode to powerful stories of women all across the globe who go above and beyond in everything they do, regardless of the domain, with a empathy, elegance and fortitude. So excited for this song to be your tonight !!! #sheisahero."
On the work front, Shruti Haasan has a number of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's directorial Salaar. After facing much delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this highly-anticipated drama will finally be hitting the big screens on the 28th of September in 2023. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Salaar will also see Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in crucial roles, apart from others.
The diva will also be seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Chiru154. This yet-to-be-titled project will also feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a lengthy role.
Shruti Haasan has further recently wrapped a significant schedule of Balakrishna-led NBK107 in Turkey. With her as the female lead, Duniya Vijay will be seen as the antagonist in the flick.
