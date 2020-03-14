Sherin breaks her silence on Tamil Bigg Boss Season 3 fame Tharshan’s breakup with Sanam Shetty

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sherin Shringar, who was seen in the third season of Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss, took to her Instagram space and broke her silence on the conflict between Tharshan and Sanam Shetty.

Sherin Shringar, who was seen as a lead actor in a handful of Tamil movies, finally broke her silence on the issue surrounding the breakup of Tharshan and Sanam Shetty. Tharashan and Sherin were co contestants in the third season of the popular Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss. They both shared a loveable relationship while they were in the house. While Tharshan was one of the finalists, Sherin was widely loved by her fans for expressing her true self.

Tharshan, who was in a relationship with budding actor Sanam Shetty, recently announced that they both broke their relationship and Sanam even filed a complaint on Tharshan. Fans took to social media and blamed Sherin for their breakup. Sherin, who did not issue any statements all these days, finally broke her silence. She took to her Instagram space and thanked her fans for standing by her and stated that she would not tolerate if her parents and relatives were brought in the middle of the ongoing issue.

She wrote, “A lot has been said and done over the past month or so and anyone who wants to attack me, go ahead and do it, I signed up for this, and I can take you calling me nasty names with a smile. BUT LEAVE MY FAMILY OUT OF THIS!I never thought I would be responding to people hiding behind fake accounts and attacking innocent bystanders like the hideous TROLLS they are. Blaming me for someone else's mistakes doesn't make me guilty, it just makes you narrow-minded and shortsighted, Learn to assign blame properly. Do not make the mistake of thinking my silence is my weakness, I haven't said anything because the issue doesn't involve me. There are bigger issues in the world than 2 people breaking up. To all my supporters, thank you so much for standing up for mer. I would request you to not engage with the negative comments, people are angry (understandably so) and if venting on my comments section gives them some peace, let them! It doesn't change me or my core values. I am the luckiest human to have people like you fighting with me and for me. This will be my only and official statement on the issue and I will not be entertaining questions and reactions on the same again!".

