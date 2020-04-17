Shershaah: Thala Ajith sends his best wishes to filmmaker Vishnuvardhan for his directorial debut in Bollywood

Valimai actor Thala Ajith has sent his best wishes for well-known filmmaker Vishnuvardhan who is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with Shershaah. Read on for further details.

South superstar Thala Ajith enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to his amazing performances in all his movies. We surely remember the brilliant acting prowess that he showcased in the 2019 movie Nerkonda Paarvai which is a remake of the 2016 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. And the best part is that he has a few more interesting projects coming up. For the unversed, despite having a huge fan base, the actor is surprisingly not active on social media.

However, he did send a special message for someone close to him indirectly. So, Ajith has sent his best wishes for filmmaker Vishnuvardhan who is all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with the biopic Shershaah. The superstar has sent a message through one of his friends who has revealed through a tweet that the former is happy for the filmmaker. He has hilariously stated that Vishnuvardhan has gone to Hindi a little late but also added that good things will happen soon for the latter.

Check out the tweet below:

. vishnu_dir : After coming to know I am doing a movie in Hindi, #Ajith Sir called me and said he was very happy for me, u have gone to Hindi little late.. But good things will happen for u We have a healthy relationship and he (#Thala #Ajtih) deserves lot of respect#Vikatan — Ramesh Bala (rameshlaus) April 16, 2020

(ALSO READ: Thala Ajith starrer Valimai to scrap its schedule in Spain and Morocco after the cast gets back to filming)

Talking about the movie Shershaah, it features and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Produced by , the movie is scheduled to be released into the theatres on July 3, 2020. Coming back to Thala Ajith, he will be next seen in the Tamil action thriller titled Valimai which has been directed by H. Vinoth. Interestingly, it has been helmed by noted filmmaker Boney Kapoor who had earlier produced Ajith’s movie Nerkonda Paarvai too. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×