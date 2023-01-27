Shetty Gang: BFFs Rishab, Rakshit and Pramod vacation together and their photos set major friendship goals

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty and Charlie 777 fame Rakshit Shetty are shelling out major friendship goals again with their holiday photos. Also joining them is actor Pramod Shetty who played a local politician in the movie Kantara. Rishab and Pramod have been together since the movie's pre-production and their bond has only got stronger with each passing day. The Shetty gang recently took some time off to spend together, and their photos are unmissable.

Rishab Shetty and Pramod's wives, Pragathi Shetty and Sheetal Shetty also joined them on a trip. Sharing a few photos on Twitter, Rishab wrote, "The tranquility amidst the lush greens, and the sheer joy of savouring it amidst your loved ones." However, what steals our attention is Rakshit Shetty's photo with Rishab Shetty's baby girl Raadya and we bet, this is the cutest thing you will see today on the Internet. As we see in the comment section, the adorable moment has melted the hearts of his admirers. The beaming smiles on their faces is everything!