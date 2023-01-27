Shetty Gang: BFFs Rishab, Rakshit and Pramod vacation together and their photos set major friendship goals
The boy gang- Rishab, Rakshit and Pramod Shetty are relishing the vacation and how!
Kantara actor Rishab Shetty and Charlie 777 fame Rakshit Shetty are shelling out major friendship goals again with their holiday photos. Also joining them is actor Pramod Shetty who played a local politician in the movie Kantara. Rishab and Pramod have been together since the movie's pre-production and their bond has only got stronger with each passing day. The Shetty gang recently took some time off to spend together, and their photos are unmissable.
Rishab Shetty and Pramod's wives, Pragathi Shetty and Sheetal Shetty also joined them on a trip. Sharing a few photos on Twitter, Rishab wrote, "The tranquility amidst the lush greens, and the sheer joy of savouring it amidst your loved ones." However, what steals our attention is Rakshit Shetty's photo with Rishab Shetty's baby girl Raadya and we bet, this is the cutest thing you will see today on the Internet. As we see in the comment section, the adorable moment has melted the hearts of his admirers. The beaming smiles on their faces is everything!
For the unversed, in March 2022, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty announced the arrival of their baby daughter. Their firstborn, son Ranvit will turn 4 in April this year.
The boy gang is making the most of the vacation and how!
Meanwhile, after Kantara, the buzz is Rishab Shetty might make his Malayalam debut with Mohanlal's Malaikottai Valiban. However, there's no official word regarding the same yet. The latest news is Rishab Shetty writing the script for the film's prequel.
Hombale Films founder Vijay Kirgandur, in interaction with Deadline, revealed Rishab Shetty has started working on the script already.
Kantara, a Pan-India film was released in the Kannada version and Hindi versions on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty.
