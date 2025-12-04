Shhyamali De requests her followers to 'please keep this space clean' post Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding

Shhyamali De recently shared a lengthy note on her Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude to fans for the support she has received since her ex-husband Raj Nidimoru married Samantha Ruth Prabhu on December 1, 2025. She began her message by thanking people for “the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.”

On December 1, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru, one half of the popular director duo Raj & DK, tied the knot in a quiet and intimate ceremony at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore. The wedding followed the unique yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a ritual aimed at cleansing the five elements within the couple and forging a deep spiritual bond beyond thought, emotion, or physicality.

The ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was designed to bring harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment to the couple’s life together. In the pictures shared by Samantha, the couple can be seen exchanging rings and performing rituals, ending with bright smiles. Samantha captioned the photos simply with the wedding date: “1.12.2025.”

Here’s what Shhyamali said in her Instagram stories

Shhyamali De opened up about her current struggles while responding personally to her fans. “Thank you for all the kindness—the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings. I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me,” she wrote. She added that she has been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts, which involves blessing all beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, and goodwill.

She also shared that her Jyotish guru was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer on November 9, which has metastasised to multiple parts of the body, including the brain. “I am sure you all will understand where my attention must be right now. So, a humble request: please keep this space clean. Thank you… thank you… thank you… May every person, every being be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity, and spirituality,” Shhyamali concluded.

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De had parted ways in 2022, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage. Following the wedding announcement, Shhyamali shared a post reflecting on the cosmic connection between humans and the universe.

