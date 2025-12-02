Shhyamali De shares 1st update after ex-husband Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding: ‘We live here’

Shhyamali De is the ex-wife of Indian filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. After being married in 2015, the couple is reported to have split up in 2023 after he got involved with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While there is no confirmation on their exact date of divorce, Raj and Samantha have been dating for over a couple of years after first crossing paths on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The two got married at Coimbatore's Isha Yoga Centre on December 1, 2025, via a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha with the Bhuta Shuddhi ritual. Amidst wedding news, the director's ex-wife Shhyamali De has reacted on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account on December 2, just a day after the marriage, Shhyamali De shared a photo of the Milky Way galaxy. Reflecting on just how small human existence is in the vastness of the universe, she pointed to a spot on the celestial body and wrote, “We live here.” It marks her first update since her ex-husband’s wedding and also since she wrote about ‘Desperate people do desperate things.’

Shhyamali De has been far from quiet about the union of her ex-lover and his new wife. She is known to share updates containing indirect remarks, which onlookers have often connected to her probable surprise over Sam and Raj's relationship.

Raj and Samantha's love story

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu went from being coworkers to dating low-key and then flaunting their romance on social media, with the actress going Instagram official earlier in the year. It has also been rumored that the two were engaged as early as February 2025, deciding to keep it a secret from the public eye.

Samantha's ex-husband

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya for four years from 2017 to 2021. Chay has also moved on in life and is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple tied the knot in 2024.

