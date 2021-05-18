Shilpa Shetty to be a part of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's film?

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is likely to play a crucial role in Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

As we all know, superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are set to join hands after 11 years for their upcoming untitled film. The film is produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations and is set to arrive in summer 2022. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them. According to the latest buzz, Bollywood actress is being considered for one of the important roles in the Mahesh Babu starrer. The actress is likely to play a crucial role in the film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, announcing the film recently on Twitter, the makers had tweeted, "The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28..Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner. In Theatres Summer 2022." Mahesh Babu has worked with Trivikram in his two blockbuster films- Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is being helmed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has put the shooting of the film on hold after a few members and Mahesh Babu's stylist tested positive for COVID-19.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead role and S Thaman is onboard for the film's music.

