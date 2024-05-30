Shilpa Shetty drops hilarious video as she wraps up shooting for her Kannada comeback film KD - The Devil

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has made a special announcement for all her fans and well-wishers. The actress shared an important update regarding her upcoming Kannada movie KD - The Devil (Part 1) on her Social media today.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra wraps up the shoot for KD - The Devil (Part 1)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally wrapped up the last schedule of her upcoming Kannada movie KD - The Devil (Part 1) in Mysore. The Veedevadandi Babu actress announced the news on her social media today (May 30).

Taking to her Instagram account, Shilpa shared a BTS video from the sets of the movie and wrote, ''It’s a wrap for #KDTheDevil - Part One. Can’t wait for you to see Satyavati in action. All set to be yours this December (heart emoji)''.

Check her Instagram post here:

Earlier in March last year, Shilpa had announced on the occasion of Gudi Padwa that she had joined the cast of the multilingual Pan-India film. She announced the news by dropping the first look poster of her character Satyavati from the film.

Sharing the poster, Shilpa wrote, “Ugadi subhakankshalu Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha. On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as #Satyavati!''.

Clad in a white saree with red polka dots, the Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya actress looked straight out of the retro era. Shetty paired her retro saree with a pair of sunglasses, a bindi, a choker, a long necklace, and a handbag. For the hairdo, Satyavati (Shilpa Shetty’s character) was given a long braid adorned with a white gajra.

In the poster, the actress was seen standing against a vintage car with a few imperial-style buildings at the back.

More about KD - The Devil (Part 1)

Directed by Kiran Kumar or widely recognized as Prem, KD - The Devil (Part 1) is an upcoming Kannada action film starring Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Nora Fatehi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles.

The film is based on true events that unfolded in the 1970s when a notorious gangster was released from prison and waged a war against gangsters in Bangalore.

The KD - The Devil (Part 1) is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi sometime in December, this year.

