Shilpa Shetty to mark comeback in Telugu cinema with Nithiin's film?

The stunning actress is believed to be making a comeback to the south film industry. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Shilpa Shetty Kundra, might star in the upcoming Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun. The Telugu remake of Andhadhun will have Bheeshma actor Nithiin in the lead. Nithiin will be essaying the role originally played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The news reports further add that makers of the film had approached . But, the actress who featured in the original film, was not keen on signing the film.

Makers then thought of names like Ramya Krishnan and Anasuya. But now, the latest news reports suggest that the makers are now planning to offer the role of the Baazigar actress. The much-awaited Telugu remake of Andhadhun will have Nithiin and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead. The fans and followers of the south actor Nithiin are every eager to see the lead pair in the Telugu remake as the original film was such a edge of the seat thriller. Andhadhun with Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles was one of the most successful films from Bollywood.

The film also got the lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana a National Award in the Best Actor category. The fans and audience members have a lot of expectations from the Telugu remake and now the fans are waiting for an official update whether Shilpa Shetty will be starring in the film or no.

