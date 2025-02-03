Shilpa Shirodkar REACTS to Mahesh Babu being tagged as ‘arrogant’ in real life: ‘Of course, he is a...’

Mahesh Babu is the undeniable superstar of the Telugu film fraternity, and his massive fan following is proof of the same. The actor has put up various hats and characters on-screen, but what remains most lauded by his fans is his real self, a hardcore family man behind the camera. And recently, someone very close to the film star made some candid revelations about him.

Well, Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law, Shilpa Shirodkar, who was recently under the spotlight after participating in Bigg Boss 18, now opened up about how she did not receive much shoutout or PDA from her family during her journey inside the show.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa revealed how she, her sister Namrata Shirodkar, and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu are not the kind of persons who openly express feelings for one another, something with which they resonate as an entire family as well.

The former actress added that she entered the reality show Bigg Boss 18 with her own identity and not because she is the sister of Namrata Shirodkar or sister-in-law of Mahesh Babu. Moreover, the former actress mentioned that while her brother-in-law is a superstar, it doesn’t mean he has a hold on her career too.

Moving on, Shilpa Shirodkar heaped praises on the kind nature of his brother-in-law and dismissed people tagging Mahesh Babu as arrogant, whilst he is merely reserved. Nonetheless, she mentioned how the latter will always be there for someone in need.

Advertisement

Shilpa said, “Mahesh and Namrata are very reserved people, and the world is quick to label them arrogant. Mahesh is reserved, but he is a very nice person. He is very, very cool. Of course, he is reserved, but he is always there. If you need anything, he will be there for you.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently focusing on his massive project SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli as the director. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead and is ever since being touted as a massive globe-trotting adventure.