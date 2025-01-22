Shilpa Shirodkar’s special birthday note for sister Namrata Shirodkar sums up how much she missed the latter for past three months

Shilpa Shirodkar has been quite vocal about how much she missed her family while inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. And now, she dropped a special post on her social media, dedicated to her sister Namrata Shirodkar, who is celebrating her birthday today.

Through a post on her Instagram account, Shilpa shared a special video capturing a carousel of photos with her sister Namrata. Along with it, she penned a beautiful note, recollecting the past three months, which she spent without speaking to the latter or even seeing her.

Check out the video here:

An excerpt from her long caption read, “Wishing you happy, happier and happiest birthday, @namratashirodkar How I missed you and just simply talking to you for the past 3 months. Be it a call or just over a cup of coffee. You are and will always be the special one for me!”

For the unversed, Shilpa, during quite a few instances inside the show Bigg Boss 18, has revealed how much she has missed her family, especially her sister Namrata Shirodkar.

During a special episode of the show, the actress, while speaking to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, even mentioned that the two of them had fought over right before Shilpa entered the show.

As a result, she felt guilty and regretted the way things turned out between her and Namrata.

More recently, after her eviction, Shilpa had even addressed queries of why her sister did not drop social media shoutouts and showed support.

In response, she said, “I don’t care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that’s all that matters.”

