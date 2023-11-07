Shine Tom Chacko’s PHOTOS with mystery woman spark dating rumors

Shine Tom Chacko is one of the most prominent actors in Malayalam cinema. The actor has shown his versatility in several varying films over the years including Bheeshma Parvam, Kurup, Neelavelicham, and many more.

The actor known for his ability to get into character has always been an open book, not shying away from topics during interviews or press meets. In the latest update, Shine Tom Chacko took to social media to share images with a mystery woman, sparking dating rumors among fans and cinephiles. The mystery woman also accompanied the actor to the audio launch of his upcoming film, Dance Party.

More about Dance Party

Dance Party is an upcoming Malayalam language film helmed by Sohan Seenulal. The film features an ensemble cast including Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Prayaga Martin, and Lena apart from the Bheeshma Parvam actor. The film has music composed by renowned composer Bijibal, while the camera has been cranked by Binu Kurian.

Shine Tom Chacko on the work front

The actor was last seen in the crime comedy-drama film Kurukkan, helmed by debutant Jayalal Divakaran. The film featured an ensemble cast including Srinivasan, Vineeth Srinivasan, Malavika Menon, and many more.

Shine Tom Chacko has an exciting list of films lined up ahead of him. The actor will next be seen in the Malayalam film Iyer Kanda Dubai. He is also a part of Ajay Devaloka’s upcoming film Aaram Thirukalpana. The film features Nithya Menen, Jagadish, Rahul Madhav, and many more in prominent roles as well.

Apart from these two, the actor is also playing a prominent role in Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film Jigarthanda Double X which features Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. Additionally, Shine Tom Chacko is also slated to play a crucial role in Jr. NTR’s Devara, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Saif Ali Khan, and many more, and is set to release on 5th April 2024.

