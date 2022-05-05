'From Shirdi with my Kanmani': Nayanthara, Vignesh seek blessings post Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal's success

After the success of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara visited Shirdi to seek blessing 'for all the lovely moments.' The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of them together along with a note that read, "From Shirdi with my Kanmani gratitude trip to meet Sai Baba for all the lovely moments."

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a light-heartened entertainer with some amazing performances from the lead stars Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The rom-com is directed and produced by Vignesh Shivan. Released in Tamil and Telugu, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is getting a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, check out Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's latest photo below:

Backed by the production houses Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, KRK has camera work done by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Sreekar Prasad. Background scores and songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander.