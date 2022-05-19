'Shiva & Jenni most fav pair forever': Fans celebrate 22 years of Thalapathy Vijay & Jyothika's film Kushi

Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika's romantic film Kushi, which was released in 2000 and became the biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema, is currently trending on Twitter. Well, Thalapathy Vijay always manages to be on the list of trends, however, today is different as his romantic film Kushi, which became a cult classic, clocked 22 years after its release. Yes, exactly, 22 years ago, Kushi was released in theatres and entertained the audiences.

As Kushi completed 22 years, fans are trending on Twitter with #22yearsOfKushi and reminiscing fond memories of the film. While some are sharing the special posters, other users are posting the best scenes from the film. Why? Well, the movie has marked more than two decades of release and the fans couldn't keep calm. One Twitter user called it an "#20YearsOfKushi An underrated epic love movie!"

Take a look at some of the most interesting tweets:

The Thalapathy Vijay and Jyothika starrer was also appreciated for the performances, direction, soundtracks, and the infectious chemistry between the lead stars. Directed by SJ Surya, it is one of the best romantic flicks of all time. Kushi is a romantic movie about Siddhu and Madhu who meet as infants and then again as adults and fall in love.

The film saw several remakes. Titled Khushi in Hindi, the film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan and was directed by SJ Suryah himself. In Telugu, it was titled Kushi co-starring Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla, and Eno Onthara in Kannada, starring Ganesh and Priyamani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is currently busing working on his next, Thalapathy66 with Vamshi Vamshi Paidipally. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. the shoot is currently under process and will be released in Telugu and Tamil. Ace composer, S Thaman is onboard the team as the music director.

