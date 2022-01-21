Shiva Nirvana clear the air about his next film with Vijay Deverakonda

Filmmaker Shiva Nirvana has busted all of those spreading false news about his next with Vijay Deverakonda being cancelled. Rumors were doing rounds that Shiva Nirvana upcoming film starring the Liger star is getting shelved. Putting an end to any such speculations, the director took to his Twitter handle to clarify the air on the matter. Sharing a news piece claiming the project has been shelved, he wrote, “False News.”

Shiva Nirvana placed himself on the map with the hit outing Majili. The movie starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The film received raving reviews from the audience. Ever since Majili, Shiva Nirvana has been waiting to direct Vijay Deverakonda. However, Vijay Deverakonda has been unable to provide dates, given his busy work schedule.

The director is also credited with two other projects Ninnu Kori and Tuck Jagadish. However, these films failed to bring him any major accolades and now he is pinning all his hopes on the project with Vijay Deverakonda.

Reports also claimed that the director even approached senior actor Venkatesh for the project, but Venkatesh has recently been busy with either remakes or multi-starrer projects.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama Liger. Liger will see Vijay Deverkonda playing a kickboxer with a speech issue. The film also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The release of the film is being eagerly awaited by the fans.

