Shiva Rajkumar Birthday: New poster from Jailer to IV RETURNS sequel, check updates about his upcoming films

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar is one of the biggest stars in Sandalwood. The actor has managed to cross the lingual barriers and has numerous films lined up in his kitty. He has big-budget films in Kannada and is also part of anticipated Tamil films including Rajinikanth's Jailer and Dhanush's Captain Miller. The actor's fans are super excited for his upcoming films and today has been a treat with back-to-back updates.

Shiva Rajkumar is celebrating his birthday and several new updates about his upcoming films have been unveiled. The actor also announced a new film on a special day.

Jailer

It is well known that Shiva Rajkumar is playing a key role in Rajinikanth's Jailer. The makers released a new poster of the actor to wish him on his birthday. The actor is playing the role of Karunada Chakravarthy in the film.

The Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, is touted to be an action thriller. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. The film features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Jailer is scheduled for a grand release on August 11, 2023.

IV - Returns

The actor announced his next Titled IV - Returns, directed by Laki Gopal. The film brings back Shiva Rajkumar in his beloved Inspector Vikram to the silver screen after 34 years. It is the sequel to his 1989 Kannada film of the same name. This movie is the directorial debut of Laki Gopal and a poster of this film was released on Shivanna's birthday.

SHIVANNA SCFC01

On the occasion of Shiva's Birthday, a new film titled SHIVANNA SCFC01 has been announced. The film will be directed by Karthik Adwaith and is touted to be a high-octane action thriller. It is bankrolled by Telugu producer, SCFC (Sudheer Chandra Film Company). The makers shared the first look poster and comes with a tagline Night has fallen let the killing begin!”I

