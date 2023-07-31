Shiva Rajkumar delightfully recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa steps; VIDEO is sure to make you smile

Kaavaalaa has been the latest addition to the list of viral songs. The peppy track immediately went viral and created hysteria around it. A cast member from Jailer has now expressed their love for the song. It is not Rajinikanth or Mohanlal but the other legend who is a part of this multi-starrer who has expressed love for the peppy track.

Shiva Rajkumar is the one who has shared just how much he loves the song. The actor did not just stop there; he also went on to praise Tamannaah Bhatia for her dance and Anirudh Ravichander for his consistency in delivering massive hits.

Shiva Rajkumar delightfully recreates Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa steps and has the most fun while doing them

Shiva Rajkumar did not hold back his love for Anirudh Ravichander’s Kaavaalaa

In a recent interview, Shiva Rajkumar was asked a question about which was his favorite song among the ones he heard recently. Rather than just answering the name of the song, the actor proceeds to sing the song. The video of him singing the song is delightful, to say the least.

When the anchor then asked the actor whether he could do a few steps, he initially looked hesitant but did the steps with a big smile on his face. The actor stated that the steps only suit Tamannaah, but right after saying that, he ventured into a delightful dance. The video of him dancing is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face who watches it.

He was very magnanimous with his praise and spoke highly of Tamannaah for her dance and Anirudh Ravichander for his musical composition. He opined that Tamannaah had given a super performance in the song. The actor also spoke about the song becoming the viral sensation that it has and revealed his phone conversation with Nelson after hearing the song for the very first time.



The actor shared that immediately after hearing the song, he called up Nelson and spoke to him about how fantastic the song is. While speaking about Anirudh Ravichander, Shiva Rajkumar appreciated his talent and said that the music director is going to get even bigger. It was great to see such an experienced actor be candid and speak his heart out.

