Shiva Rajkumar describes Mohanlal as ‘jovial and jolly’; calls him one of his ‘favorite’ actors

Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film Ghost is all set for release on October 19th. The makers are currently busy with promotions, attending press meets and interviews in connection to the film. In one such press meet, Shivanna opened up about his relationship, and moments with Mohanlal, even calling him one of his favorite actors.

Shiva Rajkumar reveals that he meets Mohanlal whenever he has the chance

Talking about the Malayalee actor, the Vedha actor said that he was a jovial person. He said that he interacts with everyone in a jolly manner as well. He added that Mohanlal was one of his favorite actors, and that he tries to meet him whenever they get the chance, even if it is not often.

A loose translation of what he said would be:

“He is very jovial, and interacts with everyone in a jolly manner. But, we don’t meet each other often. We used to meet when he came to our father’s house. He is one of our favorite actors, so we 100% meet him when he comes over to our father’s place. If we don’t, then our father calls us up saying Mohanlal sir has come home, and then we went and met him. And he is very jovial, jolly, and has no hassles.”

The duo were seen in cameo roles in Rajinikanth’s latest film Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was a blockbuster, with both their roles getting widespread acclaim from both fans and critics.

More about Ghost

Ghost is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Kannada films of the year. In fact, this is the first film of the year in which Shivanna is appearing in a lead role. The film, helmed by MG Srinivas, is a heist action film, and features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Prashanth Narayanan, Satya Prakash and more. The film also marks the Kannada debut of veteran actor Anupam Kher. The film is said to be the second installment in the Birbal Trilogy, after the 2019 film Birbal.

Shiva Rajkumar on the work front

The actor will next be seen in Dhanush’s upcoming film, Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, and many more. It is reported that the film will be the first of a two part story, however there is no official confirmation regarding this. Captain Miller is set to hit the silver screens on 15th December.

