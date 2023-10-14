Shiva Rajkumar meets Salman Khan in Mumbai ahead of Ghost release; PHOTOS inside

Shiva Rajkumar is one of the most popular actors, not just in Karnataka, but rather all over South India. The actor has featured in over 125 films, leaving a mark on every character he has portrayed. The Vedha actor is currently gearing up for his next release, titled Ghost, helmed by MG Srinivas.

Shiva Rajkumar meets up with Salman Khan in Mumbai

The Drona actor is currently in Mumbai for the promotions of the upcoming film. In the latest update, the actor has come across Salman Khan, who was promoting his film Tiger 3, at the Star Sports Office. Talking about Salman Khan, Shivanna said: "He is a man with a golden heart. Being one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, he is just so humble. I was so elated when he met me so warmly, he wished me all the best for Ghost, and I said the same for Tiger 3. He is a man with a big heart and I feel very blessed to meet him in person."

More about Ghost

Ghost is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of Shivanna this year. In fact, it is the first film of the year in which the actor will be seen in a lead role. The film is said to be a heist action thriller film, helmed by MG Srinivas, and is said to be the second installment in the Birbal Trilogy, which started off with the 2019 film Birbal. The film also features familiar faces like Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and more. Additionally, Anupam Kher is set to make his Kannada debut with Ghost. The film’s trailer was released on 1st october.

What’s next for Shiva Rajkumar

The actor was last seen in an extended cameo in Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 film, Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. The actor will next be seen in another Tamil film, Captain Miller, which features Dhanush in the lead role. The film is helmed by Arun Matheswaran, and is sat to release on 15th December.

