Shiva Rajkumar talks about working with Dhanush in Captain Miller; says ‘Many times I’ve seen myself in him’

Shiva Rajkumar, the senior superstar of the Kannada movie industry, has created quite a stir among the Tamil cinema audiences, with his fantastic performance in Jailer. The Sandalwood star made a special cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer and simply stole the show with his unmatchable screen presence and charm.

After the massive success of Jailer, the celebrated actor is now set to be back in the Tamil film industry, with the upcoming period action movie Captain Miller, which stars National Award-winner Dhanush in the titular role. In his recent interview with the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Shiva Rajkumar extensively spoke about sharing the screen with Dhanush in the Arun Matheswaran directorial.

Shiva Rajkumar opens up about working with Dhanush in Captain Miller

Interestingly, in his chat with the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Shiva Rajkumar revealed that he was approached for Captain Miller, much before he received an offer to make a cameo appearance in Jailer. And the senior actor decided to take up the offer as he has always admired the movie's leading man, Dhanush.

"Captain Miller came to me much before I was approached for Jailer. And I've always loved Dhanush, don't know why. Not from now, but from the start of his career, I liked him. I don't know, I've just felt that... Many times I've seen myself in him," stated the Kannada superstar. "I don't know what exactly it is. Maybe our complexions, then the style, the way he does comedy - when I see all that, it's almost like seeing myself," Shiva Rajkumar further added.

"There is something special about that boy. Sometimes he reminds me of Bruce Lee - I've always loved Bruce Lee. His eyes are so sharp. Then later on, he sang one song for me, in Vajrakaya. Then after that when Captain Miller came to me, ultimately I just liked the role. It's a very interesting role. And there was positivity when I went to the sets and worked," concluded the senior actor.

About Captain Miller

The period action drama features Dhanush in the titular role of Captain Miller aka Eesa aka Analeesan, the leader of a rebel group in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with director Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller, which is set to release in two parts, features a stellar star cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Aditi Balan, Elango Kumaravel, John Kokken, and many others in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the movie.

