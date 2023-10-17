Shiva Rajkumar was offered Tamil movie with Ajith Kumar before Jailer; Here's why he turned it down

Shiva Rajkumar, the senior superstar of Kannada cinema, has been exploring new territories as an actor for quite some time now. The celebrated star, who is one of the most respected celebs in the Sandalwood industry, made a majestic entry into the Tamil film industry with a stellar cameo appearance in Jailer, the recently released Rajinikanth starrer.

However, Shiva Rajkumar has been receiving plum offers from the Tamil film industry, for quite some time now. In his recent interview with the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Kannada film industry's beloved Shivanna revealed that he received an offer to share the screen with popular Tamil star Ajith Kumar, much before he made his Kollywood entry with Jailer.

Shiva Rajkumar was approached for an Ajith Kumar movie

According to Shiva Rajkumar, he was offered a pivotal role in an Ajith Kumar starrer, a few years back. In his chat with the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, the Mufti actor revealed that he had to turn down the offer, as he was quite busy with his Kannada projects at that point, and didn't want to put his producers in trouble.

"Actually, I was approached for Tamil movies, in between. I had received an offer, I think it was with Ajith sir. This happened 7-8 years back. However, I still don't know which movie it was. They just approached. But, I was very busy," revealed Shiva Rajkumar. "Also, if I give dates to another language movie at that point, my Kannada colleagues might think I don't have any ethics. But personally, I like Tamil because I was born there," he further added.

"My father (Legendary superstar Dr. Rajkumar) used to tell me that producers are 'Annadatalu' (the ones who feed us). So, I should understand their problems. That's how I let it go. Also, I thought, Tamil cinema has lots of heroes. So If I have to come to the Tamil industry, there should be something special," explained Shiva Rajkumar.

Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming Tamil project

After his impressive performance as Narasimha in Jailer alongside superstar Rajinikanth, the Kannada superstar is set to make a comeback to Tamil cinema with Captain Miller. As per the reports, Shiva Rajkumar is set to play a never-seen-before character in the period action drama, which stars Dhanush in the titular role. However, nothing much has been revealed about his character in the Arun Matheswaran directorial, yet.

