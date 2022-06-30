Shivani Rajasekhar announces withdrawal from Miss India 2022 with a heartfelt note: Sorry I'm shattered...

Shivani Rajasekhar, daughter of veteran actor Rajasekhar and Jeevitha, is a new-age actress in Tollywood. The actress was all set to begin a new journey representing Tamil Nadu at the Miss India pageant. However, now she announced that she has decided to drop out. The actress cited personal reasons for withdrawing from the competition.

Shivani took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt to announce that she is opting out of the prestigious competition. As she opted out, there will be no representation from Tamil Nadu at the pageant this year.

It was very unfortunate that I missed out on a majority of training and grooming sessions and the sub-contests, first because of my medical theory exams and then I was down with Malaria. I was hoping to bounce back soon. But nothing seems to work my way. My practical exams have been preponed, and they have started from today, and I have an exam on the 3rd July too, which is the same Miss India Grand Finale Day," read Shivani’s heartfelt note.

She further added, "Therefore with a heavy heart, I’m here to confirm that I won’t be a part of Femina Miss India Journey anymore. Thank you for being a wonderful team Miss India ORG and for constantly supporting me in every possible way, especially Varsha Gupta mam much love and miss you guys. Hopefully, I’ll come back next year, and I wish all the very best to all the super-talented and beautiful finalists for the grand finale! Go, Girls!"

She also said, "And sorry for not being able to go ahead in the contest. I’m shattered too." Shivani also informed that she is in Guntur for her medical exams

Shivani Rajsekhar was last seen in actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Nenjukku Needhi. Arunraja Kamaraj, the film hit the theaters on May 20 and received good reviews from the audiences. She also played a special role in her father's film Shekar, which was released last month.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde aces the ethnic game in this embellished pink Anarkali