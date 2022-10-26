Shivarajkumar and director Karrthik Adwait join forces for a pan-India action thriller
Kannada actor Shivarajkumar has signed another project and will be working alongside filmmaker Karrthik Adwait for an action thriller.
It looks like Shivarajkumar is on a film-signing spree lately. The Sandalwood star recently made another addition to his already promising lineup. He has collaborated with Karrthik Adwait for a pan-India action thriller. Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the production house SCFC, this untitled drama will be going to the floors next year in 2023. The latest venture is being written and directed by Karrthik Adwait.
Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the makers wrote, "There are no dangerous weapons.. There are only dangerous men.. @SCFilmConext Pan India - Action thriller with Karunada Chakravarty @nimmaShivanna Shoot begins in 2023." As the project has been announced just now, further details regarding the cast and crew are still under wraps.
Check out the announcement below:
In the meantime, Shivarajkumar will grace the silver screens with the period action drama, Vedha. The venture will be released in the cinema halls on 23rd December this year. Directed by A Harsha, the movie marks the actor's fourth collaboration with the filmmaker after projects like Bhajarangi, Vajrakaya, and Bhajarangi 2. With Ganavi Laxman as the leading lady, Swetha Changappa and Umashree will also essay key roles in the drama. Backed by the production banners Zee Studios and Geetha Pictures, the film has been set against the backdrop of a rural village.
Furthermore, Shivarajkumar has also been roped in as the antagonist in Rajinikanth's action comedy, Jailer. He will be seen playing a crime boss and a prisoner in the much-anticipated drama. While Anirudh Ravichander is a part of the team as the music composer, Vijay Karthik Kannan is cranking the lens for the movie. Financed by the prestigious banner of Sun Pictures, the project is scheduled to reach the theatres by the Summer of 2023.
Also Read: Shivarajkumar joins the cast of Dhanush starrer Captain Miller? Find out