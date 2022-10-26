Shivarajkumar and director Karrthik Adwait join forces for a pan-India action thriller

It looks like Shivarajkumar is on a film-signing spree lately. The Sandalwood star recently made another addition to his already promising lineup. He has collaborated with Karrthik Adwait for a pan-India action thriller. Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri under the production house SCFC, this untitled drama will be going to the floors next year in 2023. The latest venture is being written and directed by Karrthik Adwait.

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the makers wrote, "There are no dangerous weapons.. There are only dangerous men.. @SCFilmConext Pan India - Action thriller with Karunada Chakravarty @nimmaShivanna Shoot begins in 2023." As the project has been announced just now, further details regarding the cast and crew are still under wraps.