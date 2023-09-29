Shivarajkumar apologizes to Siddharth after protestors disrupt Chithha press meet

Siddharth had to abruptly leave the press meet of his latest film Chithha after members of a pro-Kannada organization disrupted the event. The press meet was taking place in Bengaluru when members of a pro-Kannada group cited the Cauvery issue and created a ruckus. The actor had to leave the press conference in the middle due to the sudden entry of the protestors.

Now, Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has come forward and apologized to Siddharth on behalf of the protestors for what took place.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Shivarajkumar can be seen apologizing to Siddharth for the inconvenience faced by the latter at the Bengaluru press meet. Shivarajkumar said, “On behalf of my industry, I would like to say we are very very sorry to Siddharth. I am hurt because of the incident, which will never happen again. Kannada people are good. They love all films and all languages. Only people of Karnataka watch all kinds of films.”

The actor apologized to Siddharth on behalf of his industry and went on to state that he was personally hurt by the incident that had taken place.

Prakash Raj apologizes to Siddharth for the latter’s press meet disruption in Bengaluru

Not just Shivarajkumar, but Prakash Raj also apologized to Siddharth for what had taken place at the press meet. The actor, who has appeared in films across many languages, said, "Instead of questioning all the political parties and their leaders for failing to solve this decades-old issue. Instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressuring the center to intervene. Troubling the common man and Artists like this can not be accepted.. as a Kannadiga .. on behalf of Kannadigas. Sorry, Siddharth."

About Chithha

Amidst the controversies, the film for which Siddharth had even attended the press meet, Chithha, has taken a back seat in relevancy. But the film has been receiving rave reviews from all corners. Directed by S U Arun Kumar, Chithha features an ensemble cast comprising talented actors like Siddharth, Sahasra Shree, and Nimisha Sajayan.

