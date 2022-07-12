Shivarajkumar collaborates with Sachin Ravi for his 127th venture; To explore the life of Ashwathama

Shivarajkumar is back to work in full swing. Adding another movie to his kitty, he has announced his 127th film today. The superstar will be working with Avane Srimannarayana fame Sachin Ravi in his next. This yet-to-be-titled project is going to be based on the life of Mahabharata's character Ashwathama. However, it will be set against the backdrop of the present times. The story will talk about his fight against evil and his relationships. The story for this untitled drama has been written by Sachin Ravi himself.

For the unversed, Ashwatthama was the son of Guru Dronacharya in Mahabharata. Subordinate to the rulers of Hastinapura, he ruled the northern region of Panchala. Check out the post below:

The makers are planning to release the title of the flick touted to be a spy thriller by the first week of August this year. It is believed that Shivanna will be seen in the role of a superhero in his next. This will be the first Kannada superhero film and will be big on VFX.

Sachin Ravi has donned the director's cap for the movie and he has also bankrolled this venture under his home banner 200 Not Out Cinemas. Meanwhile, further details about the movie's cast and crew will be revealed later. This Sachin Ravi's directorial is likely to go on the floors in September this year.

In the meantime, Shivarajkumar is presently shooting for his 125th film titled Vedha. After finishing this, he will commence work on Rockline Venkatesh’s directorial.

In addition to this, Shivarajkumar has also reportedly signed up to play a crucial role in Thalaivar 169 which has Rajinikanth as the protagonist. An official update on it is still awaited.

