Shivarajkumar on dubbing for his brother Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James: It is emotionally hard

Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October 2021, will be seen on-screen one last time in the upcoming film James. Except for Puneeth's dubbing, the shoot and production have been wrapped up. For a long time, the makers were trying to find the right voice to dub for Puneeth's portions in James and to do the honour, his elder Shivarajkumar got into the shoes.

In a media interaction, Shivarajkumar opened up about how he found it hard to dub for his brother in James. "I tried to dub for a few scenes, but it is emotionally hard for me to watch him while doing so. I am trying to dub for him, but I need to see how it will turn out and whether people will accept it,"

It is to be noted that Shivarajkumar and another elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar will be seen in cameo roles in Puneeth Rajkumar's James. Fans are super excited to witness the much-awaited dream of watching the Rajkumar brothers together on the big screen.

On Republic Day, Shivarajkumar shared the first look of Puneeth Rajkumar from James. The poster shows the actor as a soldier, holding a machine gun, with images of a battlefield in the background.

According to reports, James is slated to have a solo release on March 17, Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday. No other Kannada film will be released from March 17 to March 22, to honour the late actor. James is directed by Chethan Kumar, who had worked with Puneeth in the blockbuster Kannada film Raajakumara. Priya Anand plays is the leading lady.

