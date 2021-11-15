Shivarajkumar gets back to work; Watches Bhajarangi 2 with fans & to begin shoot of Veda next week

After almost a month of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise, elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar is set to get back to work. He recently watched his movie Bhajarangi 2, which was released on October 29, the same day Puneeth passed away and the shows eventually got cancelled all over Bangalore. However, he was overwhelmed with the response to the film after watching it with fans in Anupama theatre on Sunday.

Directed by Harsha and produced by Jayanna and Bogendra under the banner of Jayanna Combines, the much-anticipated Kannada film is the sequel of Bhajarangi and has become a blockbuster success at the box office.

Now, Shivarajkumar is moving to his next project, which is titled, Veda. Reportedly, the actor will begin the shoot of his 125th project on November 21 with a simple muhurath.

Titled Veda, with the tagline ‘The Brutal 196s’, the film marks the first venture of Shivarajkumar’s home banner, Geetha Pictures. Veda is said to be a rural film set in the 1960s. Shivanna and Harsha, who have earlier worked together in Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi, and Bhajarangi 2, will be joining hands for the fourth time.

Puneeth Rajkumar attended Bhajarangi 2 event a day before his death. He passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 46. Shivarajkumar, fondly called Shivanna, considered Puneeth as his kid as they both have almost 14 years age gap so he stated that it is very difficult for him to live without Appu but life has to go on.