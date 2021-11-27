Shivarajkumar gets emotional as he remembers Puneeth Rajkumar: They say time heals but that's not true

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, it's been a month since his demise and the void is still there. His family are trying to move and are also offering condolences to fans who have been heartbroken. Shivarajkumar, who saw Puneeth Rajkumar as his son is finding it very hard to move on or accept the fact that he isn't there anymore.

Speaking to Bangalore times, Shivarajkumar in teary-eyed said, “It goes without saying that I’m still in denial, just like the other family members. I refuse to believe that this has happened and feel like he’s still around, calling me ‘Shivanna’. Frankly, I don’t know how I’m even going through the days."

The actor also mentioned that shooting is the only thing that keeps his mind off from reality as he said, “But again, what do I do when, at every corner, there is an image of my Appu with a garland staring down at me? I just turn my head and refuse to look at those pictures. I know that death is inevitable and one day, all our images will be similarly placed. But somewhere, the heart refuses to accept that it’s my little brother’s image that is placed there. They say time heals. I don’t believe in it. I think you just learn to live with the feeling.”

Shivarajkumar on Friday visited Shakthidhama which is women's rehabilitation and development center and remembered the good deeds his brother did for people till last breath.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. He will be posthumously honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award by the government.