Shivarajkumar joins the cast of Dhanush starrer Captain Miller? Find out

The fans of Kollywood cinema are in for a treat. After bagging a crucial role in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Shivarajkumar has reportedly signed another Tamil film. He is likely to be seen sharing screen space with the versatile actor Dhanush in the forthcoming period action drama, Captain Miller. The project will be helmed by Rocky fame director Arun Matheswaran.

Talking on the subject, Shivarajkumar was quoted saying during an interaction with the Times of India, “I am a huge fan of Dhanush. I have seen all his films. In fact, I see myself in Dhanush! The naughtiness, the way he behaves with his friends, he is just like me or I am just like him! We are that similar! I have a special liking towards Dhanush. I could not pass on the opportunity to share screen space with him. Director Arun came down to Bengaluru and narrated the entire story to me in 40 minutes. The emotional narration itself was so engaging that he visually showed the film to me. It is too early to speak about the role, but all I can say is, if we go ahead, the audience will be able to connect to the bond that I share with Dhanush.”