Shivarajkumar joins Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep's gangster film Kabzaa; New poster out

The upcoming pan-Indian film Kabzaa, coming from Kannada starring Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep is only getting bigger every time. The film, which has caught big buzz among movie buffs, welcomed Shivarajkumar on board with a new poster. The actor will be seen in a key role in the film.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster featuring Shivarajkumar along with Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra. He has been introduced as Bhargav Bakshi. According to reports, the actor is playing a cameo role and will be a treat to fans. The Hattrick hero looks uber-cool with a rifle slung across his shoulder in the new poster.

Take a look at new poster of Shivarajkumar, Kichcha Sudeep and Upendra from Kabzaa

Upendra revealed that he missed out on directing the late Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor said he wanted to say action and cut to Puneeth Rajkumar, which he missed. As he missed directing Puneeth, he said he will direct a project for Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) and will fulfill the wish of his Geetha, who wants to produce the film under their banner.

About Kabzaa

Kabzaa is one of the much-awaited Kannada films. Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep joined forces earlier for the 2016 film Mukunda Murari. Directed by R Chandru, the film revolves around the life of an underworld don Bhargav, who ruled over South India. Shriya Saran is the female lead. The upcoming film also included Kabir Duhan Singh, Kota Srinivas, Kamraj, Jagapathi Babu and Danish Akhtar Saifi in supporting roles. Ravi Basrur is on board as the music director.

The film is presented by MTB Nagaraj with director R Chandru bankrolling the project under his home banner Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises.

