Shivarajkumar opens up about Mahesh Babu's off-screen personality; Shares throwback pic with Pawan Kalyan

Shivarajkumar is one of the biggest stars in the Kannada film Industry. The actor not only enjoys a massive fan base but also is very close to several celebs in the Telugu and Tamil industries. On Thursday, he hosted a Q&A session for his fans on X (formerly Twitter) and shared interesting details about his friendship with Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan.

Shivarajkumar about his friendship with Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan

A fan asked Shivarajkumar to share about his bond with Mahesh Babu and how he is off-screen. The Jailer actor replied with praises, He’s a man of few words. Extremely dignified, and professional in his approach. It’s a pleasure to see such soft spoken person explode on screen with electrifying performances. Wishing you the best @urstrulyMahesh garu and the to the fans that have loved you so much!."

Shivanna, as he is popularly called among fans, also sent a sweet message to Pawan Kalyan and also shared a throwback photo with him. A fan asked the Kannada superstar to share a pic with Pawan Kalyan and expressed their wish to see them together. The actor accepted the fan's request, shared a photo with Powerstar on X, and wrote, Thanks for the question @TrendPSPK He’s a dear friend. Somebody who is as energetic as me. Wishing @PawanKalyan garu and all his fans long life and happiness. Also, here’s the picture you asked for.

Shivarajkumar's upcoming projects

Shivarajkumar interacted with his fans as per promotions for his upcoming film Ghost. He is gearing up for the release of the action heist thriller on October 19. Directed by Srini, the film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film features Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a key role. The film also stars Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' film Guntur Kaaram. Jr NTR will be seen next in Devara, co-starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

