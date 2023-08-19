Shivarajkumar wishes to work with Ajith Kumar next after collaborating with Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Shivarajkumar has been introduced to a whole new audience through Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer. Even those who did not know the actor prior to Jailer could not stop raving about his screen presence and charisma in the Rajinikanth starrer. The actor has also been roped in for several exciting projects in Malayalam and Tamil, alongside big stars like Dhanush and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

As people from every industry want to work with the Kannada star, Shivarajkumar recently revealed who he wants to work with in a recent interview.

Shivarajkumar wants to act with Ajith Kumar next

In a media interaction, Shivarajkumar was asked about the actor with whom he desires to work next in the Tamil cinema industry now that he has already acted with Rajinikanth. This is when the actor took Ajith Kumar’s name. In an interview that he gave to Sun Music, the actor said, "I just want to act with Ajith Kumar. I see a raw thing about him; he is very raw. He is a very cute human being. I see his videos; he goes on the bike; he is so normal, and it touches my heart."

Also, in the same interview, Shivarajkumar said that Ajith's role in Viswasam is his dream role. It would certainly be a treat for both Ajith and Shivarajkumar's fans to see the two of them together. From his words, it is clear that the actor admires Ajith and his work ethic. Hopefully, the actor’s wish will come true in the near future.

Shivarajkumar will appear alongside Dhanush in Captain Miller

Captain Miller is a film that guarantees to go all out with its ambition. Shivarajkumar will appear in the film alongside Dhanush. In an interview, the actor expressed his fondness for Dhanush and even went on to state that he sees himself in the Vada Chennai actor.

"I am a huge fan of Dhanush. I have seen all his films. In fact, I see myself in Dhanush. The naughtiness, the way he behaves with his friends—he is just like me, or I am just like him. We are that similar. I have a special liking for Dhanush. I could not pass on the opportunity to share screen space with him," Shivarajkumar shared.

