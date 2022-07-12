Shivarajkumar's next titled 45; Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sivakarthikeyan unveil poster on his birthday

Shivarajkumar is teaming up with music director Arjun Janya, who is making his directorial debut with the project. Today, on the occasion of Shivarajkumar's birthday, the title poster has been unveiled by Nagarjuna, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan. Titled 45, it is a pan-Indian movie. A number as the title for Shivarajkumar’s film has led to curiosity about the film’s plot.

45 is currently under pre-production and is expected to go on floors very soon. The film is bankrolled by Ramesh Reddy. Sharing the title poster, Nagarjuna, Dear Shivanna welcome to the super 60’s.May you be blessed with health & happiness always. Delighted to launch the title poster of your film “45”

Arjun previously expressed his excitement about collaborating with Shivanna and Ramesh Reddy and called it a ‘God’s blessing.’

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar, who has turned 60 today, is not indulging in any birthday celebrations due to his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar. This is the first time Shivarajkumar will be spending his birthday without his brother and he does not want to hold any celebrations as a tribute to his brother.

On the work front, Shivarajkumar has handful of films lined up for the year. who is currently filming for his 125th project Vedha, directed by A Harsha. He is also collaborating with Sachin Ravi for a yet-to-betitled project, and Srini’s upcoming film, Ghost.

He was last seen in a film titled Bairagee, directed by Vijay Milton, which opened to a positive response on July 1. The actor even hinted at a sequel on cards.