Shivarajkumar's relative and Kannada actor Suraj Kumar loses leg after bike accident

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, who is reportedly a close relative of the popular Rajkumar family, met with a serious bike accident. The actor, who is also known as Dhruwan, reportedly lost one of his legs in the accident. The doctors saved his life after he was rushed to a private hospital and amputated his right leg below the knee.

It is said that the accident took place on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Bengaluru. The 24-year-old actor was driving on his bike from Mysuru to Ooty and lost control when he tried to overtake. He reportedly hit a tipper lorry near Hirikati Gate in Gundluper taluk. The incident occurred around 4 pm. A case has been registered at the police station. The cops have reportedly seized the vehicle and are doing further investigation.

Suraj Kumar is the son of Mrs. Parvathamma Rajkumar's younger brother SA Srinivas. She is the wife of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and the mother of Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar. So, in that case, Suraj is cousin to the popular Kannada actors. Shivarajkumar reportedly visited Suraj at the hospital and enquired about his health.

About Suraj Kumar

Suraj Kumar was launched as lead actor in 2019 with a film by Raju Kovi but later got shelved due to unknown reasons. He was then supposed to make his debut with Anup Anthony's film 'Bhagawan Shri Krishna Paramathma. But this film was not made too due to multiple reasons. He had also worked as an assistant director for Darshan’s couple of films before he became a lead actor.

According to reports, he has signed a new film Ratham and also an untitled film opposite wink beauty Priya Prakash Varrier.

