Shocking! Chiyaan Vikram gets injured on sets of Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram, who has impressed audiences with his performance as Aditya Kariklan in Ponniyin Selvan 2, is currently busy shooting his next Thangalaan. However, he faced a setback as he got injured on the sets during the rehearsal of the film. The actor's publicist released a statement and it says he is currently taking a break from shooting.

During the rehearsal sessions of his next Thangalaan, Vikram suffered an injury on his rib and has taken some time off to recuperate. He will be taking a rest till he gets better and thanked everyone for their love and appreciation. A statement has been released from his spokesperson, which reads, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation Aditha Karikalan aka Chiyaan Vikram has received and for the astounding response to PS 2 from all over the world. Chiyaan sustained an injury during rehearsals resulting in a broken rib due to which he will not be able to join his Thangalaan unit for a short while. He thanks everyone for your love and promises to be back on his feet and rocking at the earliest."

About Thangalaan

The period drama, which reportedly features Chiyaan Vikram as the leader of a Tamil Nadu tribal group, is directed and scripted by director Pa Ranjith, himself. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan appear as the female leads in the film, which features senior actor Pasupathy in a pivotal role. The film also features Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, Preeti Karan and Muthukumar in supporting roles. GV Prakash Kumar composes music for the film. Kishor Kumar is the director of photography. Selva handles the editing. Thangalaan is bankrolled by director Pa Ranjith's home banner Neelam Productions and Studio Green.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Meanwhile, Vikram has been the highlight of Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actor's performance as Aditya Kariklan and chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the role of Nandini, thoroughly impressed the movie buffs. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the sequel has been winning at the box office and already collected Rs 200 crores.

PS 2 also stars Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles.

