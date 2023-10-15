SHOCKING: Has Prabhas deactivated his Instagram account?

Prabhas, who is currently gearing up for his next release Salaar with director Prashant Neel, seems to have opted out of the social realm of Instagram. Recently, the actor’s Instagram has disappeared from the platform without any warnings or statements. The profile isn’t even visible anymore and has left without a trace.

Is Prabhas' Instagram account deactivated?

Many users are speculating that this might be the job of some hacker and because of that, Instagram must have disabled the profile from the public view. But most people believe that the actor himself has deactivated his account. More information about this incident is yet to unfold and will only be known in time.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ other official social media on Facebook has no issues as of yet. The last post on Facebook is still the release date of Salaar which is on December 22.

Prabhas’ Salaar clashing with SRK and Dhanush

The KGF director Prashant Neel's film, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruthi Haasan in lead roles was supposed to release mid-2023, nearly 1-2 months after Prabhas’ last film Adipurush had released. Though the film has been delayed and postponed a few times owing to the editing and completion of the VFX works, the film will be out in theatres on December 22 as confirmed by the makers themselves.

This does put in the fact that the film does have a tough competition this year. In the month of December, with the festival of Christmas just around the corner, major releases are already scheduled for release even before Salaar was added to the lot. The Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki and Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran film Captain Miller are expected to be released around the same time.

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki was announced even before his film Pathaan hit the theatres and has been eyeing the Christmas release ever since then. The film which is the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani is already exciting. Moreover, the Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran film is also expected to be released around the same time, which depending on the director’s last films like Rocky and Saani Kaayidham starring Keerthy Suresh will be a full-fledged action film with emotional connections.

