Shocking REVELATIONS about Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR; Sriramoju Sunisith says Tollywood stars cheated him

Sriramoju Sunisith said that he had started shooting for Balupu, 1: Nenokkadine and Nannaku Prematho, but later was replaced with other big-wigs of the industry.

In an interview, he said, "I was selected through auditions and shot some scenes with Shruti Haasan for Balupu. After this, there was a gap and I received a call from Ravi Teja. He said that the movie is really good and he wanted to do the film."

He also mentioned about receiving threat from Ravi Teja and that how he offered his Rs 50 Lakhs to walk out of a film starring Shruti Haasan in the female lead role. IB Times quoted him saying, "Ravi Teja called and threatened me saying that he is a senior. I didn't accept and told him that I would not give up the film. He offered me Rs 50 lakh for it. I accepted it, thinking that he is a big star and might be desperate to star in it."

Sriramoju Sunisith did not stop there, he filed a case against Ravi Teja after he paid half money and later took the same back. Revealing about shooting for Mahesh Babu's 1: Nenokkadine, he said, "Sukumar chose me through auditions for 1: Nenokkadine. I shot for the film before Mahesh Babu. I was the hero and I shot some scenes with Sukumar. Mahesh Babu called Sukumar and told him that he wanted to do the movie. The director was with me when this conversation was taking place. Later, he told me about it."

He further added, "I first shot some scenes in the outskirts of Hyderabad. It was a chase sequence, where Mahesh Babu was seen riding Duke under the bridge. I also shot a fight scene in which Mahesh Babu fights imagining another person opposite him. I had also shot a beach scene with Kriti Sanon. When Sukumar told me about Mahesh, I agreed to give up the film. I had not done any agreement, as there will legal issues." He made it clear that it was Sukumar who cheated with him and not Mahesh Babu.

