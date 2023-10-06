SHOCKING: Thalapathy Vijay fans destroy Rohini theater property during special screening of Leo trailer

The trailer release of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action thriller, Leo, has sparked a frenzy among his devoted fans. The trailer for the film was released yesterday, causing an unprecedented surge of excitement among the audience. However, when fans gathered at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai for a special screening, their excitement took a chaotic turn.

The highly anticipated Leo trailer was released at 6:30 p.m. on October 5, sparking a storm of excitement among Thalapathy Vijay's ardent fans. The gripping content of the trailer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had heightened the film's anticipation.

Fanfare at the Rohini Theatre

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Rohini Silver screens in Chennai for the exclusive 'Leo' trailer screening. As the gates opened, excited fans rushed inside, eager to see their favourite celebrity in action, on the big screen. However, the large turnout resulted in overcrowding, creating an unexpected situation.

Uncontrollable behaviour and broken chairs

Unfortunately, the fans' enthusiasm at Rohini Theatre became wild, creating a difficult situation for the management. After the screening, they were in shock to find that several chairs had been irreparably damaged by the audience's rowdiness and overexcitement.

Prior to the event, reportedly, the theatre's management requested permission to hold an outdoor screening of Leo in the parking lot. The police, however, refused the request, and the screening was moved indoors. To ensure the event's safety, adequate police protection was provided.

Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and co-written by Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy, promises to be a high-octane action thriller. The cast of the film includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, and others in important roles.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer below :

The highly anticipated theatrical release of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is scheduled for October 19.

