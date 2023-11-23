Shoot gets canceled after THIS happened to Suriya on sets of Kanguva

Tamil actor Suriya had recently caught in the crosshairs of a minor accident during the shoot of his next film Kanguva. The actor was last night shooting for a build-up action shot for the film when a rope camera broke loose and hit the actor’s shoulder.

Though the actor was only hurt minimally by the slight blow of the fallen camera, the shoot for the film was canceled for today and gave Suriya some time to rest up and have a speedy recovery.

Suriya suffers a minor accident during Kanguva shoot

The minor accident occurred due to the camera accidentally slipping onto the actor’s shoulder which resulted in his injury. Though Suriya was hurt, no one else had any injuries, and didn’t turn out into a major incident.

The film which is said to be being made on a whopping budget will have a pan-Indian release and is considered to be the most expensive Tamil language movie ever. The film is also releasing worldwide in 38 different languages that too in 3D and IMAX formats. The ambitious project by Suriya is set to mark a new benchmark standard in Indian cinema and is considered to be a bigger film than other star-led movies like Salaar, Dunki, Animal, Pushpa 2, and Kalki 2898 AD.

More about Kanguva

Suriya and Siruthai fame director Siva are joining hands for the very first time in cinema for the film Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga. The film which is set to be a period action-drama is written by Adi Narayana and dialogues by Madhan Karky with producers KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations bankrolling it.

The film is expected to portray Suriya in six different roles with an ensemble cast that includes ensemble cast that includes Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar. The film also marks the Tamil debut for both Patani and Deol.

The technical crew includes Devi Sri Prasad, Vetri Palanisamy, and Nishadh Yusuf who are handling the music, cinematography, and editing of the film, respectively.

