Shoot for Naga Chaitanya starrer Bangarraju wrapped up

Actor Naga Chaitanya has wrapped the shoot for his upcoming romantic flick Bangarraju. South superstar Nagarjuna who is also in the film shared the news with his fans on Twitter. He said, “Last day of the shoot!! Another peppy dance number loading.” The actor also shared a still from the above-mentioned song. The picture has Naga Chaitanya in red silk kurta, while actress Krithi Shetty oozes oomph in saree.

Besides, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna, the film also has Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty in the lead role. Bangarraju has been helmed by filmmaker Kalyan Krishna, who has also written the script for the film. Bangarraju is a prequel to the 2016 Telugu film Soggade Chinni Nayana, also directed by Kalyan Krishna. Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishna will be seen reprising their characters from the original film in Bangarraju.

The latest venture has been jointly produced by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios with music by Anup Rubens. The film with father-son duo is slated to release in theatres on January 15, 2022. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya have earlier shared screen in films like Manam, Bangarraju, Us and Premam and Bangarraju.

Also, Naga Chaitanya is all set to be a part of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the film will star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in lead.

Team of 'Bangarraju' has released three songs namely Laddundaand, Naa Kosam and Chittti along with other posters and teasers from the film and all these have been appreciated by the audience.