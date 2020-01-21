Shooting of Irfan Pathan’s portion for Vikram’s Cobra wrapped up; Check details

Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who will be seen in Kollywood movie Cobra, wrapped up the shooting of his portion for the movie.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan, who made his acting debut with Kollywood film Cobra, has completed the shooting of his role for the film. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Twitter space and revealed the same. Directed by Imaikkaa Nodigal famed Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film. The shooting for the film has been going on a brisk pace. In the film, Irfan Pathan will be seen playing the role of a Turkish Interpol officer. From the pictures that he had shared, one can notice Irfan Pathan being happy to be a part of the film.

Cobra has been shot in Chennai, Kerala, Europe and Russia. Apart from Vikram and Irfan Pathan, the film also has 'KGF' famed actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among the others others. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose music for the film and when the film’s motion poster was revealed, the BGM was received with massive applauds. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language.

Meanwhile, the makers of Cobra, celebrated AR Rahman’s birthday recently by cutting a cake. On the birthday of the Oscar winning composer, the makers celebrated by cutting a cake with the cast and crew members. Videos and pictures of the occasion have been making rounds on social media. While sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Happy birthday @arrahman sir! ‘Oru nalla hittu padama kudunga’ (give us a nice film) from you is semma motivation for all of us! Sure we will try our best to fulfil your wish sir! Magical moments with @AjayGnanamuthu @theedittable and the #cobrateam #cobra”.

