Shooting of NBK108 postponed due to the untimely demise of actor Taraka Ratna, Details Inside
The second schedule of the shoot for the upcoming film NBK108 directed by Anil Ravipudi has been postponed due to the untimely death of actor Taraka Ratna.
NBK 108, an action entertainer movie directed by Anil Ravipudi casts Nandamuri Balakrishna, Trisha Krishnan, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, R. Sarathkumar among others. The movie’s first schedule has been completed in December last year. Director Anil Ravipudi announced this through his social media account. The second schedule was supposed to start on Feb 23rd has been postponed now due to the demise of the actor Taraka Ratna. The 39-year-old died on Saturday in a Bengaluru hospital.
For the unversed, Taraka Ratna, aka Nandamuri Obuleswara Rao, was a Telugu actor-politician, and a young member of the Nandamuri family who passed away on Sunday. After 20 days of being hospitalized, he took his last breath on February 19 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39 years. He is the cousin brother of Jr NTR and nephew of Nandamuri Balakrishna. Balakrishna was with Taraka Ratna full-time when he was undergoing treatment.
Balakrishna is known for his love and affection toward Taraka Ratna. According to reports, Anil Ravipudi shared that Balakrishna called him and demanded a good role in the film for Taraka Ratna. But before everything worked out, the actor passed away.
Balakrishna’s upcoming projects
Balakrishna's NBK107, which will be high on action has also created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in NBK107. Kannada star Duniya Vijay is venturing into Tollywood with this movie where he is playing the antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen in a significant role.
