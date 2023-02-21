Shooting of NBK108 postponed due to the untimely demise of actor Taraka Ratna, Details Inside

NBK 108, an action entertainer movie directed by Anil Ravipudi casts Nandamuri Balakrishna, Trisha Krishnan, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, R. Sarathkumar among others. The movie’s first schedule has been completed in December last year. Director Anil Ravipudi announced this through his social media account. The second schedule was supposed to start on Feb 23rd has been postponed now due to the demise of the actor Taraka Ratna. The 39-year-old died on Saturday in a Bengaluru hospital.

For the unversed, Taraka Ratna, aka Nandamuri Obuleswara Rao, was a Telugu actor-politician, and a young member of the Nandamuri family who passed away on Sunday. After 20 days of being hospitalized, he took his last breath on February 19 due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39 years. He is the cousin brother of Jr NTR and nephew of Nandamuri Balakrishna. Balakrishna was with Taraka Ratna full-time when he was undergoing treatment.