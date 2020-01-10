Shooting of Pa Ranjith’s next to start soon? Find out

Pa Ranjith has announced his next film. It will be set in North Chennai. It is rumoured that Arya could be playing the lead.

Director Pa Ranjith, whose last film was Rajinikanth’s Kaala, will now start the shooting of his next film, according to media reports. Tamil author Tamizh Prabha, who is known for his novel titled Pettai, shared a post on social media, announcing that he has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the screenplay and dialogues of the director's next film. He also revealed that the shooting of the next film will be started soon. There has been no more information about the project as of now.

However, this could be the boxing film that was rumoured to be Ranjith’s next film. The film is set in North Chennai and it was reported earlier that the project will be named Salpetta and will have Arya playing the male lead. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith’s last film as produce, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu was critically acclaimed. Pariyerurum Perumal, which was also produced by Pa Ranjith, was yet another film, which was received well by critics.

After his last two films as a producer being declared as hit, his home banner Neelam Productions will be joining hands with Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films to produce five more Tamil films for the global audience. Five different directors have been roped in to helm the films announced. Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, Merku Thodarchi Malai fame Lenin Bharathi and three new directors from Pa Ranjith’s school - Suresh Mari, Franklin Jacob and Akiran Moses have been selected for helming the films. a

Credits :Cinema Express

