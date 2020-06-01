Shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR to be resumed soon?

After the Telangana government granted permission to resume the shootings of films, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR's shooting will be resumed soon.

After the Telangana government granted permission for filmmakers to resume shootings of films, it is being reported that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR’s shooting is all set to be resumed on 15th June. While no official information has been announced on the same, it is expected that the makers will come up with the same soon. The film’s shooting was halted when the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed.

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR has , Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and in key roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. It is expected that this film will be magnificent as it is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore. So far, the makers have released the title look, motion poster, and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look for the film.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao granted permission to the entertainment industry to resume shootings and post-production works which were brought to a halt when the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. He noted that the shootings have to happen in a phased manner. A meeting was held by prominent personalities from the Tollywood industry at his official residence Pragati Bhavan. Tollywood’s big names including Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna Akkineni held a meeting and requested the Chief Minister to grant permission for the shootings to be resumed.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×