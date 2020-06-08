Shootings of films and TV series to be resumed in Telangana with immediate effect

After the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao granted permission to resume the shootings of films with immediate effect, it is expected that the makers of Tollywood film will start the shootings soon.

In what came as a happy news to the Tollywood and Telugu TV industry, the government of Telangana has granted permission to start the shootings of films and TV series with immediate effect. This comes after the leading Tollywood personalities met with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and requested him to grant permission to resume films’ shootings. The Telugu entertainment industry has also reportedly come up with guidelines to be followed during the shootings.

The meeting was held by prominent personalities from the Tollywood industry at his official residence Pragati Bhavan. Tollywood’s big names including Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna Akkineni held a meeting and requested the Chief Minister to grant permission for the shootings to be resumed. It has also been announced that the post production works of films can also be resumed. However, there is no permission to open theaters yet in Telangana.

Now that the permission has been granted, it is expected that shootings of several projects, which were brought to a halt after the nationwide lockdown, will be able to resume soon. Some of the major Tollywood films include SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam and the Tollywood remake of Tamil film Asuran. Titled Narappa, the film has Venkatesh Daggubati as the lead actor. Chiranjeevi’s Acharaya and Prabhas’s yet to be titled film are also set to begin now.

