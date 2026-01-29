Shraddha Kapoor in talks to join Allu Arjun for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AA23? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun is officially collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next, tentatively titled AA23. The makers also dropped a teaser announcing the same on social media. Now, new reports suggest that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has joined the upcoming actioner as the leading lady. Read on!

Shraddha Kapoor to lead AA23?

Ever since AA23 was announced, new updates about Allu Arjun’s upcoming film kept the audience engaged. Another piece of news surrounding the anticipated action-thriller is making rounds online. According to Milagro Movies, Shraddha Kapoor, who predominantly works in Hindi cinema, will be joining as the female lead opposite Arjun.

On January 14, 2026, Mythri Movie Makers put all speculations to rest when they dropped the announcement teaser of AA23. With a groove background score, the team unveiled Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar as its producers with music by Anirudh. Finally, fans see a silhouette of iconic star Allu Arjun’s character taming his horse. Then comes director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s introduction, roaring like a wild lion. The video finally revealed that the film (also called LK07) will start production sometime in 2026.

Sharing the clip, Allu Arjun had penned, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G, Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee ! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick Dir_Lokesh garu & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.”

On the other hand, director Lokesh tweeted, “Blessed with the best @alluarjun #AALoki. Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir. Let's make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother @anirudhofficial. #AA23 #LK7.”

However, a report by tracker Mukil Vardhanan stated that the actor-director duo is planning to commence shooting for AA23 in June or July 2026, with pre-production underway. Moreover, Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly being paid a remuneration of Rs 75 crore for the project.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, the actress was last seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. Back in 2019, Kapoor worked with South star Prabhas in the action thriller film, Saaho.

