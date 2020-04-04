Shraddha Srinath clears the air about her not being in isolation after travelling to Chennai & Hyderabad

Shraddha Srinath took to her Twitter account to clear the air about her not being under isolation post her travel to Chennai and Hyderabad.

The southern beauty Shraddha Srinath took to her Twitter account to clear the air about her not being under isolation post her travel to Chennai and Hyderabad. There was a buzz going around that the Nerkonda Paarvai actress did not self-isolate herself after travelling to Chennai and Hyderabad. News reports also suggest that the flight which the south actress took had international flyers. The reports further stated that some of those international flyers had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Twitter account to state that she successfully finished her 14 days of self-isolation after she travelled to the two cities.

Shraddha goes on to write in her tweet she travelled between 12th to 15th March and that nobody from the flight she took had tested positive from the Coronavirus. The actress who also featured in the south drama Jersey, states that her cousin who is a doctor advised on following the directives issued by the government. Shraddha Srinath makes it a point to highlight that no medical officials from Karnataka State visited her at home.

Check out the tweet by Shraddha Srinath

I travelled to Hyderabad and Chennai between 12th to 15th March but,

1. NO, there was no infected person on the flight

2. Thereby no Karnataka medical officials came to my house and told me to self isolate

3. I surely did not talk about this on my social media https://t.co/hFhKMBmIO1 — Shraddha Srinath (ShraddhaSrinath) April 2, 2020

Finally, the actress also reveals that she did not discuss the topic of her self-isolation or travels on any social media. The fans finally got to hear the truth from the actress herself. Going by what the actress Shraddha Srinath wrote in her tweet, it is visible that she won't let any kind of misinformation going around about her. Shraddha warns her fans and followers against people spreading misinformation.

