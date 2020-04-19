Shraddha Srinath pens an emotional note as Jersey completes one year; Shares a photo secretly taken by Nani
South actress Shraddha Srinath made her Telugu debut opposite Nani in 2019 film Jersey. Shraddha played a very powerful role in the film as Sarah. The stunner played two different looks, one as a teenager and other a 36-year-old married woman with a kid. It has been only a year since her career in Telugu cinema has taken off, but her performance in Jersey proved she is going a long way. Well, today, April 19, Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey completes a year and moviegoers are nostalgic. Even Shraddha Srinath took to Instagram and penned an emotional note as Jersey completes one year of its release today.
Sharing the memory of a picture, which was taken by Nani from the sets of Jersey, Shraddha wrote, "This photo was taken by Nani when I was rehearsing feverishly for the confrontation scene. He took it without me realising, then later asked me to check my messages. So sweet no. @nameisnani , you were such an incredible co actor. So sensitive and such a joy to work with. Mere awards cannot do justice to the kind of effort you put in. You made it timeless. And @gowtamnaidu , thank you my friend, for everything. "
Sharing about her beautiful love story with Arjun in the film, she wrote, "One year since Jersey, I find myself absent mindedly thinking all this quite often."
Read Shraddha Srinath's full post here:
I'm a hopeless romantic. A sucker for love stories. Unfinished love stories, or love that could not be - they break my heart and cause me physical pain. I can't explain it. I think about Arjun and Sarah a lot and how their story ended so abruptly. I do. A love story that started so beautifully. There was respect, there was unconditional support, there was abundant love, there was a fire to fight against the world for one another. And then years later... there comes reality and it's not pretty. She is frustrated, he feels lost and hopeless. Some days I just wish Sarah had not refused to give Arjun the money he needed. Other times I wish Arjun had not hidden from Sarah why he quit playing cricket to begin with. I wish Sarah had been more supportive, more kind and less flustered. I wish Arjun had realised that being alive to watch his son grow up is more important than absolutely everything else. But maybe I don't understand Sarah and Arjun at all. Maybe there were a victim of their circumstances, far more complex than you and I can comprehend. And so, I can only wish. Perhaps in a parallel universe Sarah and Arjun still live. Perhaps, sometimes fiction becomes a part of our subconscious mind and thrives there and gets immortalised. One year since Jersey, I find myself absent mindedly thinking all this quite often. :) This photo was taken by Nani when I was rehearsing feverishly for the confrontation scene. He took it without me realising, then later asked me to check my messages. So sweet no. @nameisnani , you were such an incredible co actor. So sensitive and such a joy to work with. Mere awards cannot do justice to the kind of effort you put in. You made it timeless. And @gowtamnaidu , thank you my friend, for everything.
Meanwhile, Nani's sports drama Jersey is being remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and is scheduled to release this year in August. Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the role of Shraddha Srinath in the remake version.
