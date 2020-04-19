Shraddha Srinath pens an emotional note as Jersey completes one year; Shares a photo secretly taken by Nani

Shraddha Srinath took to Instagram and penned an emotional note as Nani starter Jersey completes one year of its release today.

South actress Shraddha Srinath made her Telugu debut opposite Nani in 2019 film Jersey. Shraddha played a very powerful role in the film as Sarah. The stunner played two different looks, one as a teenager and other a 36-year-old married woman with a kid. It has been only a year since her career in Telugu cinema has taken off, but her performance in Jersey proved she is going a long way. Well, today, April 19, Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey completes a year and moviegoers are nostalgic. Even Shraddha Srinath took to Instagram and penned an emotional note as Jersey completes one year of its release today.

Sharing the memory of a picture, which was taken by Nani from the sets of Jersey, Shraddha wrote, "This photo was taken by Nani when I was rehearsing feverishly for the confrontation scene. He took it without me realising, then later asked me to check my messages. So sweet no. @nameisnani , you were such an incredible co actor. So sensitive and such a joy to work with. Mere awards cannot do justice to the kind of effort you put in. You made it timeless. And @gowtamnaidu , thank you my friend, for everything. "

Sharing about her beautiful love story with Arjun in the film, she wrote, "One year since Jersey, I find myself absent mindedly thinking all this quite often."

Read Shraddha Srinath's full post here:

Meanwhile, Nani's sports drama Jersey is being remade in Hindi starring . The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri and is scheduled to release this year in August. Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the role of Shraddha Srinath in the remake version.

